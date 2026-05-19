Russia, China set model for state-to-state ties, neighboring country cooperation: Kremlin

Xinhua) 13:15, May 19, 2026

MOSCOW, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Russia and China have set a fine model for state-to-state ties and cooperation between neighboring countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"Russia-China ties are steadily forging ahead and have reached an unprecedentedly high standard," he told the media.

"We always act in line with the principles of mutual assistance, mutual support and friendship," Ushakov said.

Russia-China cooperation does not target any third party, Ushakov stressed, adding that both nations uphold independent foreign policies.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)