China-Russia ever-lasting friendship will enjoy even greater popular support: spokesperson

Xinhua) 21:22, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China-Russia ever-lasting friendship will enjoy even greater popular support, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on a survey, conducted by the Chinese and Russian sides of the Council of Education under the China-Russia Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, on China-Russia youth friendship and cultural exchange among people aged between 18 and 35 in both countries.

A few days ago, the Global Opinion Research Center at Renmin University of China held a launch event for the survey report, noting that over 80 percent of those surveyed view China-Russia relations as friendly.

"The survey is a true barometer of the public opinion in China and Russia. Its results reflect the height of bilateral relations and the hope for more exchanges between the young people," Guo said.

Noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is starting his state visit to China on Tuesday, Guo voiced full confidence that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia ever-lasting friendship will enjoy even greater popular support.

The youth in both countries will join hands and inject fresh vitality into China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, he added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)