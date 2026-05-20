Xi says all hostilities must end immediately in Middle East
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that the situation of the Gulf region in the Middle East is at a critical juncture between war and peace, and all hostilities must end immediately.
Xi made the remarks when holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China.
Xi pointed out that renewed fighting should be avoided, and most importantly, negotiation should continue. An early end of the conflict will ease disruptions to the stability of energy supply, the functioning of industrial and supply chains and the international trade order, Xi said.
"I have put forward four propositions on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East to further build international consensus, and help deescalate the situation, end hostilities and promote peace," Xi added.
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