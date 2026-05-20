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China to extend visa-free policy for Russian citizens
(Xinhua) 16:12, May 20, 2026
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- To continuously facilitate personnel exchanges between China and Russia, China has decided to extend the visa-free policy for Russian citizens to Dec. 31, 2027, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a daily news briefing on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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