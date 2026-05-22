Posters: China-Russia themed years deepen people-to-people ties

People's Daily Online) 16:28, May 22, 2026

Editor's note:

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony of the China-Russia Years of Education at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 20, 2026. Addressing the event, Xi said that China-Russia educational cooperation has continued to deepen and yield notable results over the years, adding new substance to the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

The two sides should use the China-Russia Years of Education as an opportunity to build consensus, expand the scope of cooperation and elevate the quality of collaboration, Xi said.

Organizing themed years in each other's countries has become a valued tradition in China-Russia cultural and people-to-people exchanges. It is also a distinctive highlight in the history of bilateral relations, widely welcomed by the peoples of both countries, and injects new momentum into strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between them.

Sources: People's Daily, Xinhua, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)