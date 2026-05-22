China's top legislator to visit Kazakhstan, Russia

Xinhua) 14:11, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, will pay official goodwill visits to Kazakhstan and Russia, and attend the 11th meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation in Russia from May 25 to 30.

Zhao's visits are at the invitation of Yerlan Koshanov, speaker of the Mazhilis, or the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)