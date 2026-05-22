Commentary: Xi-Putin meeting charts new strategic course for China-Russia ties

Xinhua) 08:06, May 22, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China, at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2026. Xi held talks with Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Wednesday set the course for the next stage of bilateral relations and underscored the two major countries' commitment to advancing global governance reform in the right direction.

Their in-depth, friendly and fruitful talks, lasting more than three hours in total, reinforced a shared commitment to advancing the long-term, sound, steady and high-quality development of China-Russia ties, a strategic choice grounded in the fundamental interests of both countries and in line with broader global trends.

Putin's state visit to China coincided with two milestones in bilateral ties: the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. The two presidents agreed to further extend the treaty, underscoring the long-term nature of the friendship.

The bilateral relationship now stands at the highest level in history. The steering role of the two heads of state is the fundamental guarantee for the steady and long-term development of China-Russia relations. Having had more than 40 meetings over the years, Xi and Putin have built deep mutual trust and a strong personal friendship, providing continuity and strategic guidance for bilateral ties.

Their meeting on Wednesday sent a reassuring message to the international community that China and Russia are further strengthening the foundation of their political mutual trust, the most prominent feature of the bilateral ties.

Pragmatic cooperation is a key driver of the stable growth of China-Russia relations. To promote the high-quality development of bilateral relations, it is imperative to further deepen such cooperation across all sectors. During Putin's visit, a slew of cooperation documents were signed. Cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, investment, energy and resources, transportation, and scientific and technological innovation is expected to be upgraded.

China and Russia are also expected to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, film, tourism, sports and other fields, and ensure that the everlasting friendship between the two countries takes deeper root in the hearts of the people.

Beyond benefiting the peoples of both countries, a stable China-Russia relationship contributes to human progress. Far from being tranquil, the world faces threats from unilateralism and hegemonism, and the risks of slipping back into the law of the jungle. Both as permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia bear special responsibilities for safeguarding global peace and development.

To advance the development of a more just and equitable global governance system, the two countries have pledged to strengthen coordination and collaboration within multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and APEC, unite the Global South, and steer global governance reform in the right direction.

No matter how the international landscape evolves, China and Russia will for sure move forward with composure under the strategic guidance of their leaders, and leverage the stability of their relations to tackle various challenges facing the world today.

Looking ahead, the two countries will fully seize historic opportunities, maintain the steady and long-term growth of bilateral relations, and open a new chapter in cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)