Infographics: President Xi's heartfelt messages to young Chinese in the new era

People's Daily Online) 13:25, May 21, 2026

"Young Chinese should integrate their personal aspirations into the bigger picture of national development, stay rooted in their roles, strive for new achievements, and channel their youthful dynamism into advancing the nation's new journey of development."

Ahead of Youth Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a reply note to representatives of youth honor recipients on May 2, 2026, extending festive greetings to young people of all ethnic groups across the country and expressing his earnest expectations.

Xi has always kept young people close to his heart, caring about their growth and aspirations and listening to their voices. He is a confidant to young people, an enthusiastic supporter of youth work, and a guide for the younger generation.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Du Mingming)