Warm handshakes: President Xi's bond with the workers
Hard work is a source of happiness and a sure path to success.
From urban streets to rural fields, and from workshops to classrooms, there's always the presence of dedicated workers.
"We are deeply rooted among the working people." From serving at the grassroots to being the Chinese president, Xi Jinping has always stayed grounded as one of the working people, standing with them, thinking with them, and working alongside them.
On a square in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Xi shook hands with migrant workers who were tying rebar, and offered them cool water and towels, calling for greater care and better treatment for them.
At a courier service point in a hutong alley of Beijing, Xi warmly shook hands with delivery workers who stayed on duty during the Spring Festival, hailing them as among the hardest-working people, bringing convenience to everyday life.
At a vegetable farm in Xianning, central China's Hubei Province, Xi stressed the need to keep farmers in mind and bring real benefits to them. During the visit, he leaned forward with a smile and reached out to shake hands with a local vegetable grower.
Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, Xi has always maintained close bonds with the working people, with each warm handshake as a symbol of unwavering commitment.
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