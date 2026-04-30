Xi's article on implementing guiding principles of key Party plenum to be published

Xinhua) 16:17, April 30, 2026

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will be published on Friday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's ninth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article is a speech delivered by Xi at a study session for principal officials at the provincial and ministerial levels.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)