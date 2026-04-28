Posters: China enables climate action and green development

(People's Daily App) 16:35, April 28, 2026

"Earth is still the only home for humanity, so to care for and cherish it is the only option for us humanity," Chinese President Xi Jinping once said.

From a participant in global environmental governance to a leader in advancing it, China drives domestic green transition and enables worldwide climate action.

Let us review some of the achievements China made during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)