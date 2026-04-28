Home>>
Posters: China enables climate action and green development
(People's Daily App) 16:35, April 28, 2026
"Earth is still the only home for humanity, so to care for and cherish it is the only option for us humanity," Chinese President Xi Jinping once said.
From a participant in global environmental governance to a leader in advancing it, China drives domestic green transition and enables worldwide climate action.
Let us review some of the achievements China made during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting on economic situation and work
- Xi congratulates Amedi on assuming office as Iraqi president
- Xi exchanges congratulations with top Lao leader Thongloun on 65th anniversary of ties
- Xi, president of Cape Verde Neves exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of ties
- Xi congratulates Wadagni on election as Benin's president
- Xi holds talks with Mozambican president
- Reading the world and bridging cultures: Xi's story with books
- Xi urges efforts to further review, apply development experience of east China's Yiwu
- The making of China's new energy system and the green road ahead
- Xi meets special envoy of Lao leader Thongloun
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.