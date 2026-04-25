Xi congratulates Amedi on assuming office as Iraqi president

Xinhua) 15:56, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday congratulated Nizar Amedi on assuming office as Iraq's new president.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China and Iraq, with a profound traditional friendship, have continuously enhanced their political mutual trust in recent years, and have always supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

Bilateral cooperation in areas including energy, economy and trade has achieved positive results, Xi added.

The Chinese president noted that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Iraq relations, and expressed his willingness to work with Amedi to advance the China-Iraq strategic partnership to new heights and bring more benefits to the peoples of both countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)