Xi exchanges congratulations with top Lao leader Thongloun on 65th anniversary of ties

Xinhua) 11:13, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, exchanged congratulations on Saturday with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, on the 65th anniversary of China-Laos diplomatic relations.

Xi said that as socialist neighbors in a community with a shared future, China and Laos are united by shared ideals and beliefs, identical social systems and similar development paths and that their "comradely and brotherly" bond, personally forged by the older generation of leaders of both parties and countries, has grown ever stronger over time.

At present, the two sides are accelerating efforts to build a high-standard, high-quality, and high-level China-Laos community with a shared future. Exchanges at all levels have become closer, and cooperation across various fields continues to deepen. On issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, the two sides firmly support one another, injecting valuable stability and certainty into the region and the world, he said.

The CPC and the Chinese government have always viewed China-Laos ties from a strategic and long-term perspective and regard Laos as a priority in China's neighborhood diplomacy, he said.

Xi voiced willingness to work with Thongloun to take the 65th anniversary of China-Laos diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Laos Friendship as an opportunity to enhance strategic mutual trust, carry forward the traditional friendship, and push for more outcomes in practical cooperation across various fields, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

For his part, Thongloun said that over the 65 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the friendly ties between the two parties, the two countries and the two peoples -- marked by solidarity in times of difficulty -- have been lifted to higher levels, with fruitful outcomes in building the Laos-China community with a shared future.

He expressed gratitude for the long-standing valuable support and assistance provided by the CPC, the Chinese government and people.

Thongloun said that Laos will remain committed to the one-China principle, support China in safeguarding its core interests, and work with China to follow through on the new five-year action plan for the Laos-China community with a shared future, so as to yield new achievements in the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

Also on Saturday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone exchanged congratulations.

Li said that both sides should follow the strategic consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, guide ministries and localities to strengthen coordination and cooperation, expand areas of collaboration, foster new drivers of growth, and deliver more tangible outcomes in the China-Laos comprehensive strategic cooperation.

Sonexay said that over the past 65 years, the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperation between Laos and China have continued to deepen.

He added that Laos stands ready to work with China to follow through on the strategic consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, ensure the success of events marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the Year of China-Laos Friendship, and deliver more tangible benefits to the two peoples.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)