Xi holds talks with Mozambican president
(People's Daily App) 15:20, April 23, 2026
"Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1975, China and Mozambique have adhered to mutual trust and mutual assistance, setting an example for China-Africa friendship and South-South cooperation," President Xi Jinping said during his talks with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo in Beijing on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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