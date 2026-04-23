Xi holds talks with Mozambican president

(People's Daily App) 15:20, April 23, 2026

"Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1975, China and Mozambique have adhered to mutual trust and mutual assistance, setting an example for China-Africa friendship and South-South cooperation," President Xi Jinping said during his talks with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo in Beijing on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)