Two meetings highlight China's contribution to stability in turbulent world

Two major diplomatic meetings held in Beijing on April 14 drew wide international attention. That morning, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), respectively.

International observers noted that, amid growing global turbulence and uncertainty, the willingness of various parties to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with China is on the rise, reflecting recognition of China's development resilience, strategic resolve, and sense of responsibility, as well as expectations for China's vision and solutions.

One meeting involved a major European country, the other a Middle Eastern one. Together, they showcased shared principles that not only guide the development of bilateral relations but also offer important insights into addressing pressing global challenges.

In shaping bilateral ties, one key word stands out: stability.

In advancing China-Spain relations, "strategic resolve" is essential. Xi pointed out that despite the changing and turbulent international landscape, China-Spain relations have developed steadily, forging a relationship with strategic resolve. An important experience of this lies in the ability to make the right decisions based on common interests.

In developing China-UAE relations, "firm consensus" is equally crucial. Xi emphasized that consolidating and enhancing China-UAE relations is a firm consensus of both sides and meets the expectations of the people of both countries. China is willing to join hands with the UAE to build a more stable and dynamic China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

Both Spain and the UAE are comprehensive strategic partners of China.

Sanchez's four visits to China in four years underscore the high level of China-Spain relations. "China is destined to play an essential role in the future of the world," Sanchez said during a speech at Tsinghua University on this visit.

Meanwhile, in recent years, China and the UAE have deepened political mutual trust, steadily advanced practical cooperation, and fostered vibrant people-to-people exchanges, bringing tangible benefits to both nations.

In a world fraught with instability, cooperation is the right choice. China is steadily advancing Chinese modernization and sharing development opportunities with the world through high-level opening up.

Deepening China-Spain cooperation serves the interests of both peoples, aligns with the prevailing trend of the times, and bolsters each other's strength and confidence in pursuing an independent path. The two sides should seize opportunities and jointly pursue innovation-driven development, which will not only benefit their own peoples but also inject fresh momentum into the sound development of China-Europe relations.

China and the UAE should strengthen the alignment of development strategies, tap the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in energy, investment, trade, science and technology and other fields. They should enhance coordination and cooperation in multilateral platforms such as the UN and BRICS, leveraging the stability of China-UAE relations to cope with the uncertainties in international and regional situations.

China, committed to seeking both its own development and the common development of others, is demonstrating stronger leadership in fostering cooperation in this turbulent era.

In the face of the contest between justice and power politics, the law of the jungle must be firmly rejected. As countries that value principle and justice, China and Spain should reject any backslide into the law of the jungle, jointly uphold true multilateralism, and safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law.

Sanchez said that Spain actively supports the four major Global Initiatives proposed by Xi and stands ready to maintain close communication and coordination with China to jointly address challenges related to international geopolitics, trade protectionism, and climate change, while upholding international law and multilateralism.

Restoring peace and stability in the Middle East at an early date is a shared aspiration of the international community. Xi put forward a four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East: first, adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence; second, adherence to the principle of national sovereignty; third, adherence to the principle of international rule of law; fourth, development and security should be coordinated. His four-point proposal offers Chinese wisdom and solutions for a political settlement of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Sheikh Khaled said the UAE appreciates China's responsible and constructive role in international affairs, and is committed to maintaining close communication and coordination with China to promote a ceasefire among the parties concerned.

How a country approaches international law and the international order reflects its worldview, its understanding of order, its values, and its sense of responsibility. In a turbulent world, China's diplomatic philosophy is gaining ever broader support.

China stands ready to work with all parties to firmly stand on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, jointly address the challenges of the times, and inject greater stability and positive energy into the world.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)