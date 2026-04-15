China, Vietnam should cooperate more in infrastructure connectivity, emerging areas: Xi

Xinhua) 16:50, April 15, 2026

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam should accelerate the alignment of development strategies and prioritize infrastructure connectivity, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks when holding talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China.

Xi also called on both sides to strengthen cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and the Internet of Things, adding that more high-quality Vietnamese products are welcome to enter the Chinese market.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)