Xi's article on promoting reading to be published

Xinhua) 16:12, April 15, 2026

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on promoting nationwide reading and building a book-loving society will be published on Thursday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's eighth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article is an excerpt of Xi's discourses from March 2013 to March 2025.

Reading can spark intellectual insight, instill lofty ideals, and nurture a sense of moral integrity, according to the article.

Communists should cultivate the habit of reading Marxist classics and understanding their principles as part of their daily lives, the article says.

Officials should study according to the needs of their work, the article says.

The article says people should read widely and choose good books, drawing wisdom and nourishment from them. It adds that work pressures should not be used as an excuse to neglect learning, nor should learning be reduced to a mere formality just for show.

Digital reading should be combined with traditional reading, the article adds.

The article points out that it is necessary to build a learning society where all people engage in lifelong learning, adding that Party members and officials should take the lead in reading and learning.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)