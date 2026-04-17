Xi congratulates Guelleh on re-election as president of Djibouti

Xinhua) 16:02, April 17, 2026

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Ismail Omar Guelleh on his re-election as president of Djibouti.

In his message, Xi noted that China and Djibouti share a deep traditional friendship, and that in recent years, the two countries have strengthened political mutual trust and achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation. He also voiced appreciation for Guelleh's efforts in promoting bilateral friendship and exchanges and cooperation across various fields.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Djibouti relations, Xi said that he stands ready to work with Guelleh to continue firmly supporting each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, continuously enrich the China-Djibouti comprehensive strategic partnership, and better benefit the two peoples.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)