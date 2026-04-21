Xi says normal passage through Strait of Hormuz should be maintained

Xinhua) 08:05, April 21, 2026

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz should be maintained.

Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Xi pointed out that China attaches great importance to developing relations with Saudi Arabia and has always adhered to the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Saudi Arabia, Xi said China is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to seize this opportunity to deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, and enhance exchanges at all levels, so as to continuously expand the breadth and depth of bilateral relations and set as an example for advancing relations between China and Arab countries.

On the current situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, Xi stressed that China calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, supports all efforts conducive to restoring peace, and remains committed to resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means.

Xi said that the normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community, adding that China supports regional countries in building a common home marked by good-neighborliness, development, security and cooperation, mastering their own future and destiny, and promoting long-term peace and stability in the region.

Mohammed, for his part, said that Saudi-China relations are strategic and developing relations with China is vital to his country, noting that the current conflict in the Middle East undermines the security of Gulf nations and severely impacts global energy supply and economic operation.

Saudi Arabia, committed to resolving disputes and differences through dialogue, hopes to prevent the situation from escalating, he said, adding that China, as a responsible major country, has consistently upheld fairness and justice and supported good neighborliness, dialogue and cooperation among countries in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is willing to enhance communication and coordination with China to preserve the current ceasefire, prevent a resurgence of the conflict, ensure the safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and jointly seek ways to achieve long-term peace and stability in the region, said Mohammed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)