Xi meets special envoy of Lao leader Thongloun

Xinhua) 08:11, April 22, 2026

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Saleumxay Kommasith, who is the special envoy of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, met with Saleumxay Kommasith, who is the special envoy of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi pointed out that the mutual dispatch of special envoys by the CPC and the LPRP to brief each other on major political agendas demonstrates the profound traditional friendship and high-level political mutual trust between the two sides.

Noting that this year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the Year of China-Laos Friendship, Xi said that not long ago, he and Thongloun reached a consensus through exchanged letters on deepening the building of a China-Laos community with a shared future.

Xi said it is believed that under the leadership of the Central Committee of the LPRP headed by General Secretary Thongloun, the Lao Party, state and people will surely overcome all difficulties, successfully complete all goals and tasks, steadily follow the socialist path, and achieve the centenary goal of the Party.

Xi emphasized that, at this new historical starting point, China and Laos should follow the policy of long-term stability, forward thinking, good neighborliness and comprehensive cooperation, and the spirit of being good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners.

The two sides should take a strategic perspective on the future and destiny of socialism to maintain close coordination and cooperation, deepen strategic alignment, expand practical cooperation, jointly address common challenges, and advance the building of a China-Laos community with a shared future toward high standards, high quality and high levels, Xi added.

Saleumxay, who is a member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee and deputy prime minister of Laos, conveyed a letter from Thongloun to Xi and briefed him on the relevant situation of the 12th National Congress of the LPRP.

Saleumxay noted that China has maintained a safe and stable domestic political and social environment for a long time and created a miracle of sustained and rapid economic growth, and its role and influence on the international stage have been continuously enhanced.

Laos firmly supports the major global initiatives proposed by General Secretary Xi Jinping and is willing to deepen comprehensive and practical cooperation with China to continuously achieve new results in building a Laos-China community with a shared future.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Saleumxay Kommasith, who is the special envoy of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)