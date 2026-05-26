Full text: Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Xinhua) 14:44, May 26, 2026

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan issued a joint statement on Tuesday.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the joint statement.

Full text: Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)