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Full text: Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
(Xinhua) 14:44, May 26, 2026
BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan issued a joint statement on Tuesday.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the joint statement.
Full text: Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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