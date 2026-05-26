China, Pakistan to stand firmly together amid complex external environment: Chinese VP

Xinhua) 09:11, May 26, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prior to a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China and Pakistan should stand steadfastly together amid an increasingly complicated external environment, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Monday.

Han made the remarks during a reception in Beijing celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, which was also attended by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The reception was attended by approximately 400 people from various sectors of both countries.

Han stated that as close neighbors with a shared future and profound friendship, China and Pakistan have upheld mutual respect, trust, support and assistance over the 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, emerging as a model for friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries with different systems and cultures.

Han said China stands ready to work with Pakistan to earnestly implement the important consensus between the two leaders, take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to carry forward traditional friendship, enhance strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Sharif stated that the friendship between Pakistan and China is unbreakable and has reached an unprecedented height.

Pakistan admires the great development achievements realized by the Chinese people and is willing to learn from and draw on China's experience to advance its own development, promoting the enduring friendship between the two countries through generations, he added.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attend a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)