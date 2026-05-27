Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's fruitful official visit to China and the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's official visit to the People's Republic of China from May 23 to 26, 2026 came at a historic and sensitive moment. It coincided with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, and it also took place amid severe geopolitical uncertainty caused by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, instability in the Gulf, and continuing pressure on global energy and maritime security. The visit, therefore, carried three layers of importance: celebration of a trusted friendship, renewal of economic and strategic cooperation, and coordination on regional peace. Pakistan's foreign ministry had already described the visit as an opportunity to reaffirm the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advance the vision of an even closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future.

The visit began in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, before moving to Beijing. In Hangzhou, the prime minister chaired the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference, with a focus on information technology, telecom, battery energy storage systems, agriculture, green development and industrial cooperation. Pakistani and Chinese firms signed cooperation agreements worth $1.22 billion, according to reports citing Pakistan's information ministry, while the conference reflected Pakistan's effort to move the relationship beyond traditional infrastructure into manufacturing, renewable energy, electric mobility, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and export-oriented investment.

The composition of the Pakistani delegation also carried political significance. The prime minister was accompanied by senior civilian and security leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, as seen in official coverage of the Beijing engagements. The presence of Field Marshal Asim Munir was especially important because Pakistan has been playing a critical mediating role in U.S.-Iran peace efforts, and international reporting identified him as a central Pakistani figure in communications connected to Tehran and Washington.

In Beijing, Prime Minister Sharif met President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. President Xi described the China-Pakistan relationship as an "unbreakable traditional friendship" built over 75 years through mutual understanding, trust and support. He emphasized that regardless of changes in the international environment, China will always give priority to Pakistan in its neighborhood diplomacy. This statement was highly significant because it reaffirmed that Pakistan is not merely an ordinary partner for China but a strategic priority.

President Xi also urged both countries to accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era. He called for deeper all-round cooperation in agriculture, industry, artificial intelligence and talent cultivation, while also stressing broader security cooperation to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability. Prime Minister Sharif, in response, called President Xi a great friend of the Pakistani people and a friend of peace-loving humanity. He reaffirmed Pakistan's firm adherence to the one-China principle and its support for China's core interests.

A major highlight of the visit was President Xi's recognition of Pakistan's diplomatic role in the Middle East crisis. According to China's official readout, President Xi appreciated Pakistan for demonstrating a proactive spirit and mediating for peace to return to the Middle East. Prime Minister Sharif, in turn, thanked China for supporting its mediation of the negotiations between the United States and Iran and said that President Xi's four propositions on the Middle East situation provided a guiding framework for peace in the region. This was a strong diplomatic endorsement of Pakistan's peace efforts. While the Chinese statement praised Pakistan as a state, the presence and role of Field Marshal Asim Munir in the delegation gave additional weight to Pakistan's civil-military coordination in regional diplomacy. Reuters reported that the army chief had recently been in Tehran and that Pakistan had hosted mediation talks between Washington and Tehran after a temporary ceasefire.

The visit also included talks with Premier Li Qiang. Prime Minister Sharif and Premier Li witnessed the signing and exchange of several agreements, MoUs, protocols, and cooperation documents. Pakistan's Press Information Department listed the documents as covering education, agriculture, sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, animal vaccines, economic development, climate change, foreign-service training, governance training, human resource development, conformity assessment, science and technology, media cooperation, free trade and multilateralism, and the establishment of a sister-province relationship between Zhejiang Province and Punjab Province. These agreements show that the relationship is now expanding from traditional state-to-state cooperation into technical, institutional, provincial, educational, media and people-centered cooperation. They directly support Pakistan's needs in agriculture, training, food security, media cooperation, institutional capacity and climate resilience.

The Zhejiang-Punjab sister-province relationship and the China-Pakistan Joint Technology Research Center at Hangzhou Normal University were also important outcomes of the visit's first leg. They show that cooperation is not limited to Beijing and Islamabad; it is being extended to provinces, universities, research institutions, and technology ecosystems. This is consistent with Pakistan's desire to learn from China's development experience, particularly in the digital economy, e-commerce, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, agriculture and skills development.

The joint statement, as reported after the visit, emphasized a "new broad consensus" on deepening the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. The two sides agreed to advance the high-quality development of CPEC 2.0.

China's foreign ministry later summarized the visit in three highlights: head-of-state diplomacy, pragmatic cooperation and international coordination. It said both sides agreed to accelerate CPEC 2.0, forge an upgraded bilateral free trade agreement, and explore cooperation in artificial intelligence, the digital economy, agriculture and related sectors. This aligns closely with Pakistan's development priorities: exports, e-Pakistan, energy, environment, equity and empowerment. If implemented properly, these priorities can help Pakistan shift from a consumption-and-import-based economy toward a production, technology and export-oriented economy.

The visit also had a strong commemorative dimension. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met Prime Minister Sharif before attending the 75th anniversary reception in Beijing. Han said China and Pakistan should stand firmly together amid an increasingly complicated external environment and use the anniversary to carry forward traditional friendship, enhance strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future. The reception was attended by around 400 people from different sectors of both countries. This celebration was not merely ceremonial; it projected continuity, resilience and intergenerational friendship.

From the official Chinese narrative, the visit showed that Pakistan and China are reliable strategic partners who stand together amid changing global circumstances. China presented the relationship as a model of friendship between countries with different systems and cultures, based on mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual support. It also presented Pakistan as a responsible regional actor working for peace in the Middle East. From Pakistan's official narrative, the visit confirmed that China remains Pakistan's most trusted strategic partner, a source of development experience, a major investor, a partner in CPEC and a supporter of Pakistan's regional peace diplomacy.

The impact of the visit is likely to be far-reaching. For Pakistan, it strengthens economic confidence, opens new doors for Chinese investment, and supports the transition from infrastructure-led CPEC to industrial, agricultural, technological and export-oriented cooperation. For China, it reinforces the credibility of the Belt and Road Initiative and confirms Pakistan's role as a vital partner in South Asia, the Arabian Sea and the wider Muslim world. For the region, it offers a framework of cooperation that connects South Asia, Central Asia, China, the Middle East and maritime trade routes through Gwadar and overland corridors.

Geopolitically, the visit sends a clear message: Pakistan-China relations are not temporary, transactional or limited to one sector. They are strategic, durable and increasingly linked to regional stability. At a time when the Middle East faces war, the Strait of Hormuz remains sensitive, and major powers are searching for diplomatic channels, Pakistan and China are presenting themselves as partners for dialogue, development and peace. This does not mean challenges are absent. Security of Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan remains a serious concern, and Pakistan has pledged targeted measures to ensure the safety of Chinese workers and investments. Implementation of MoUs, investment conversion, security management and economic reforms will determine the real success of the visit.

Overall, Prime Minister Sharif's visit to China was timely, substantive and strategically meaningful. It celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations, renewed leadership-level trust, advanced CPEC 2.0, expanded cooperation into agriculture, AI, education, climate, media and technology, and strengthened coordination on peace in the Middle East. In a troubled world, the visit projected a positive message: Pakistan and China intend to stand together, deepen cooperation, oppose confrontation, support peace and contribute to a more balanced and multipolar international order.

About the author: Zamir Ahmed Awan is a sinologist, former Pakistani diplomat and the founding chair of the Global Silk Route Research Alliance (GSRRA), based in Islamabad, Pakistan. He can be reached at awanzamir@yahoo.com.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)