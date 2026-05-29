Where the film ends and the village begins

The city of Kaili, southwest China's Guizhou Province, falls away faster than you expect. One moment you are in traffic, in noise, in the ordinary machinery of a Chinese provincial city, and then the road tilts upward and the buildings thin out and suddenly there is nothing on either side but mountains and forest and the particular silence of places that have not decided to become anything yet. My colleague had been talking about a village and some movie during the drive. I caught fragments: a director, a film, something about villagers. I sat looking out the window and watched the green close in around us and waited to understand.

"Kaili Blues" was the movie. Released in 2015, directed by a man named Bi Gan who was born in Guizhou and apparently never quite left it in spirit. The film follows a rural doctor's journey through the misty highlands of Guizhou in search of a lost nephew, and somewhere in its middle, it breaks open into a 41-minute single, unbroken shot. The camera drifts through a riverside village called Dangmai on motorcycles, boats and on foot, through wine shops and across bridges and into a hairdresser’s, without a single cut. Most of the cast were local residents, nonprofessional actors whose real lives Bi wove directly into their characters. The village of Dangmai did not exist on any map. Its scenes were filmed in the real-life village of Pingliang.

That is where we were going.

Uncle Zhang was waiting near the entrance to the village. A compact man with an unhurried way of moving, he had a small part in the film. Seventy-four years old this year, he had the look and energy of someone yet to even reach their 60s.

He led us into the village the way a man leads you into his home: not performing, not guiding, but simply moving through familiar space and trusting you to follow. At each location, he would stop, position himself, and recreate the scene. Not approximately. Precisely, props included. The angle of the body, the placement of the feet, the exact spot on the path where this or that moment had been captured on film. My colleague followed each instruction with the controlled excitement of someone trying not to tremble. I followed with the uncertainty of someone who had never seen the film and was nonetheless beginning to feel something for it.

There is a particular kind of attention that comes from loving a thing for a long time. Uncle Zhang had it. You could see it in the way he studied the frame before stepping into it, checking the position against laminated photos he carries around. This is where we stood. This is what it looked like. This is the shot.

I have stood in places made famous by other people's art. There is usually something slightly diminished about the experience. The actual thing is always smaller, or less vivid, than the version that lives in the imagination. Pingliang was not like that. Pingliang was more.

The village sits beside a river. The mountains are close. The houses are old wood and stone, and the sound of water is constant. Nothing about the place seems to be performing for visitors. The chickens do not know they are in a famous film. The old men cooking dinner at the entrance of their home had not arranged themselves for effect. Life here has its own rhythm, unhurried and self-sufficient, and the light that falls through the trees in the late afternoon is the same light that was here long before any camera arrived, and will be here long after.

Bi has described the film as being about "the gloomy days of Kaili." Walking through it, I began to understand that as something more than melancholy. The gloom here is not oppressive. It is atmospheric. It is the feeling of a place that has not been in a hurry to become something else.

We crossed a bridge as the light failed completely.

On the other side, a man had built a bar.

He was young, with the quietly focused energy of someone engaged in a long, serious project. He had worked in the film industry and had come back here, to the end of a bridge in a village most people have never heard of, and opened this. A small space. A speaker. A guitar in the corner. His girlfriend sat across from us. A dog slept near the door. He put on music he had made himself and poured drinks, and the conversation wound through inspiration and motivation and what exactly had brought him here, to this particular spot at the edge of the world, to do this particular thing.

I thought about the answer for a long time after.

There is a version of ambition that points outward: toward cities, toward platforms, toward scale. And there is another version, quieter and perhaps harder, that points inward, toward the thing itself. The song, the frame, the story, made as well as you can make it, in the place that is yours, for the people who are present. The bar owner had chosen the second version. So, it seemed, had Bi, who could have set his debut film anywhere and chose the misty county town in the province he had grown up in. So had Uncle Zhang, who could have spent the evening watching television instead of walking strangers through the precise geometry of scenes from a decade-old film, faithful to every detail, as if accuracy were itself a form of love.

I have still not seen "Kaili Blues." I may not see it for some time. But I think I understand something about what it was trying to do.

In Bi's film, it seems that only dreamers can see what's real. That is a filmmaker's logic, and also, it turns out, a village's logic. The people of Pingliang did not become famous by chasing fame. A young man did not build a bar at the edge of nowhere by calculating the return on his investment. Uncle Zhang does not spend his evenings walking strangers through the precise geometry of scenes from a decade-old film because he has nothing better to do.

They do these things because the alternative, to live without that kind of attention, without that precision of feeling, would be a smaller life.

Night had fallen by the time we had left. The river was invisible. The mountains had become sound: water moving somewhere in the dark, frogs, the far-off bark of a dog. The village was behind us.

It did not feel like we were leaving a filming location. It felt like we were leaving somewhere real. The best places always feel that way.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)