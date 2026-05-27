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In Tongren, matcha goes into everything
By Xu Jingwen (People's Daily Online) 10:33, May 27, 2026
Did you know? One out of every five cups of premium matcha worldwide comes from Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Known as China's "matcha capital," Tongren has truly turned matcha into a way of life, with an incredible variety of matcha-infused products — matcha cookies, matcha noodles, matcha dumplings, matcha hand cream, and much more.
Tongren's matcha industry has become a global leader, ranking first in China and second worldwide in export volume. Thanks to its pristine natural environment and refined production techniques, Tongren matcha has made its way beyond the mountains and earned global recognition.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)
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