Miao wax dyeing empowers rural revitalization in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 15:40, May 23, 2026

Inheritor Zhang Shixiu checks a wax dyeing artwork in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers return after collecting plant material used for wax dyeing in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Inheritor Zhang Shixiu checks wax dyeing artworks during making in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Inheritor Zhang Shixiu (L) teaches a visitor to draw wax dyeing patterns in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Inheritor Zhang Shixiu (R) and a villager dry wax dyeing artworks in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Inheritor Zhang Shixiu (L) and a villager dry wax dyeing artworks in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A host (L) introduces a dress made with wax dyeing craft through a livestream in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Inheritor Zhang Shixiu (L) and a villager dry wax dyeing artworks in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A visitor dries a wax dyeing artwork in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Inheritor Zhang Shixiu shows a wax dyeing artwork in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Inheritor Zhang Shixiu (front) and villagers draw wax dyeing patterns in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A host introduces wax dyeing clothes through a livestream in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions.

Nowadays, local Miao people integrate the craft of wax dyeing into household goods to meet the market demand and selling related products has become one of the important ways for locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)