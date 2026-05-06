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Then and now: Guizhou's journey from dirt roads to suspension bridges
(People's Daily App) 16:42, May 06, 2026
In Guizhou Province, dirt paths have yielded to suspension bridges – infrastructure reaches even the most remote places.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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