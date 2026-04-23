Local ethnic crafts fuel rural development in Zhaoxing Dong Village, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:56, April 23, 2026

Tourists draw patterns on fabrics in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 20, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager works on an embroidery work in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 21, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People dry indigo dyed fabrics in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 21, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A woman from Dong ethnic group arranges an indigo dyed fabric and embroidery works in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 21, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Foreign tourists try indigo dyeing in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 23, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Photo by Wu Guanghui/Xinhua)

A villager arranges indigo dyed clothes in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 21, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A woman from Dong ethnic group draws patterns on a fabric in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 21, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Women from Dong ethnic group dye fabrics with indigo in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 21, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A woman from Dong ethnic group (2nd R) introduces indigo dyeing to tourists in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 21, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A woman from Dong ethnic group arranges embroidery works in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 21, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A woman from Dong ethnic group draws patterns on a fabric in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 21, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A woman from Dong ethnic group works on an embroidery work in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 21, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Foreign tourists try indigo dyeing in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 23, 2026.

In Dong ethnic communities such as the Zhaoxing Dong Village, intangible cultural heritage skills like indigo dyeing and embroidery are an integral part of local culture. In recent years, through organizing cooperatives, providing skills training, and promoting brand development, these traditional crafts have made their way into the market, becoming a distinctive industry that boosts rural revitalization and improves local people's well-being. (Photo by Wu Guanghui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)