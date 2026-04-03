In pics: azaleas in full bloom in Bijie, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:44, April 03, 2026

Tourists visit an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People sing a song of the Dong ethnic group at an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists visit an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists visit an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists visit an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo shows tourists visiting an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Photo by Chen He/Xinhua)

Tourists visit an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This photo shows azaleas at an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists pose for photos at an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows azaleas shrouded in morning mist at an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Photo by Chen He/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a performance at an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Photo by Li Hua/Xinhua)

A worker carries cultivated azaleas at a flower science and technology park in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 28, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Photo by Han Xianpu/Xinhua)

Tourists visit an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 26, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Tourists visit an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 26, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows tourists visiting an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Photo by Li Hua/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows tourists visiting an azalea scenic area in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 29, 2026. The azaleas in Bijie are currently in full bloom, drawing crowds of visitors. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)