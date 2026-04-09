Forest rangers step up fire prevention during azalea bloom in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 13:45, April 09, 2026

Forest rangers patrol at Baili Azalea Nature Reserve in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 2, 2026. Every year, the peak bloom of the azaleas marks the busiest time for the forest rangers of Baili Azalea Nature Reserve. With tens of thousands of tourists come here every day to enjoy flowers and sightseeing, forest fire hazard prevention has become the top priority of rangers' daily work. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Forest rangers check a tree at Azalea Nature Reserve in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 2, 2026. Every year, the peak bloom of the azaleas marks the busiest time for the forest rangers of Baili Azalea Nature Reserve. With tens of thousands of tourists come here every day to enjoy flowers and sightseeing, forest fire hazard prevention has become the top priority of rangers' daily work. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Forest rangers remove a fallen tree at Baili Azalea Nature Reserve in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 2, 2026. Every year, the peak bloom of the azaleas marks the busiest time for the forest rangers of Baili Azalea Nature Reserve. With tens of thousands of tourists come here every day to enjoy flowers and sightseeing, forest fire hazard prevention has become the top priority of rangers' daily work. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Forest rangers rest during patrolling at Baili Azalea Nature Reserve in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 2, 2026. Every year, the peak bloom of the azaleas marks the busiest time for the forest rangers of Baili Azalea Nature Reserve. With tens of thousands of tourists come here every day to enjoy flowers and sightseeing, forest fire hazard prevention has become the top priority of rangers' daily work. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Forest rangers patrol at Baili Azalea Nature Reserve in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 2, 2026. Every year, the peak bloom of the azaleas marks the busiest time for the forest rangers of Baili Azalea Nature Reserve. With tens of thousands of tourists come here every day to enjoy flowers and sightseeing, forest fire hazard prevention has become the top priority of rangers' daily work. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)