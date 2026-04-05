View of cherry blossoms along Shuicheng River in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:36, April 05, 2026

Students pose for a group photo under cherry blossoms along the Shuicheng River in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2026. The cherry blossoms along the Shuicheng River in Liupanshui are in full bloom, attracting people for spring outings. In recent years, the city has leveraged its riverside cherry blossoms to expand the flower-viewing industry, unlocking market consumption potential with its natural landscapes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2026 shows the cherry blossoms along the Shuicheng River in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The cherry blossoms along the Shuicheng River in Liupanshui are in full bloom, attracting people for spring outings. In recent years, the city has leveraged its riverside cherry blossoms to expand the flower-viewing industry, unlocking market consumption potential with its natural landscapes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People rest under cherry blossoms along the Shuicheng River in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2026. The cherry blossoms along the Shuicheng River in Liupanshui are in full bloom, attracting people for spring outings. In recent years, the city has leveraged its riverside cherry blossoms to expand the flower-viewing industry, unlocking market consumption potential with its natural landscapes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People enjoy their leisure time under cherry blossoms along the Shuicheng River in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2026. The cherry blossoms along the Shuicheng River in Liupanshui are in full bloom, attracting people for spring outings. In recent years, the city has leveraged its riverside cherry blossoms to expand the flower-viewing industry, unlocking market consumption potential with its natural landscapes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People pose for photos under cherry blossoms along the Shuicheng River in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 3, 2026. The cherry blossoms along the Shuicheng River in Liupanshui are in full bloom, attracting people for spring outings. In recent years, the city has leveraged its riverside cherry blossoms to expand the flower-viewing industry, unlocking market consumption potential with its natural landscapes. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)