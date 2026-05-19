4 dead, 5 missing as rain-triggered floods hit SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 18:21, May 19, 2026

GUIYANG, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Four people were confirmed dead and five others remain missing after sudden, extremely heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding and landslides in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)