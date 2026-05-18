China allocates flood, drought relief to Guizhou

Xinhua) 15:34, May 18, 2026

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated over 3,000 pieces of flood control and drought relief supplies to support southwestern Guizhou Province in its flood prevention and rescue efforts, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday.

The supplies, dispatched by the Office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters in coordination with the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, include woven bags, coated woven fabric and drainage equipment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)