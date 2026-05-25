We Are China

Simplicity meets serenity in SW China village

Yunshe village, nestled in Jiangkou county, Tongren city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, is a traditional community of the Tujia ethnic group, distinguished by its rich culture and picturesque landscapes.

Follow the camera into the tranquil village, where hearty farmhouse meals, ancient paper-making crafts, gurgling streams and endless greenery paint a picture of rural serenity.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)