30 seconds to explore Mount Fanjingshan in southwest China's Guizhou
By Xu Jingwen (People's Daily Online) 13:31, May 29, 2026
Soar above the lush, rolling Mount Fanjingshan in Tongren city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, and encounter the lively golden snub-nosed monkeys nestled among the forest canopy. Surrounded by drifting clouds and abundant wildlife, explore the distinctive natural beauty of this stunning, concealed ecosystem.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)
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