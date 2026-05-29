30 seconds to explore Mount Fanjingshan in southwest China's Guizhou

Soar above the lush, rolling Mount Fanjingshan in Tongren city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, and encounter the lively golden snub-nosed monkeys nestled among the forest canopy. Surrounded by drifting clouds and abundant wildlife, explore the distinctive natural beauty of this stunning, concealed ecosystem.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)