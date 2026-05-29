Bamboo rafts form a 'dragon' lighting up nights in SW China

As night falls over Tongren city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, around 30 bamboo rafts join together to form a dragon stretching more than 280 meters, gliding along the Jinjiang River beside Zhongnanmen Historical and Cultural Tourism Area.

With music drifting across the water and graceful performances on display, visitors are immersed in a nighttime spectacle that delights both the eyes and the ears.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)