Tribhuvan University student wins Nepal final of 25th "Chinese Bridge" competition

Xinhua) 10:24, May 16, 2026

A contestant performs Chinese dance at the Nepal final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 15, 2026. Organized under the theme "One World, One Family," the competition brought together 10 contestants from six Nepalese colleges. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Sushmita Tamang, a student from Shankar Dev Campus of Tribhuvan University, won the Nepal final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Kathmandu on Friday. She will represent Nepal at the global finals in China.

Organized under the theme "One World, One Family," the competition brought together 10 contestants from six Nepalese colleges. The participants demonstrated their Chinese language skills through speeches, a knowledge quiz, and talent performances.

At the event, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Zhang Maoming highlighted the fruitful educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

He noted that Chinese has been included in the curricula of many schools and colleges in Nepal, with over 60 volunteer Chinese teachers currently teaching across the country. Also, Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms in Nepal have registered more than 10,000 learners in total.

"We hope to take this 'Chinese Bridge' competition as an opportunity to further deepen China-Nepal educational cooperation and expand people-to-people exchanges, so that more ambitious, talented and dynamic young people can join the cause of China-Nepal friendship," Zhang said.

He encouraged the youth to act as practitioners of exchanges between Chinese and Nepali civilizations, inheritors of the traditional friendship, and builders of a China-Nepal community with a shared future.

A contestant performs Chinese calligraphy at the Nepal final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 15, 2026. Organized under the theme "One World, One Family," the competition brought together 10 contestants from six Nepalese colleges. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)