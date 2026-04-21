Celebration marking 2026 Int'l Chinese Language Day held in Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 14:16, April 21, 2026

A student in costumes with traditional Chinese elements takes a selfie at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A teacher teaches students to speak Chinese at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Students display their paper cutting works at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A participant creates a traditional Chinese painting at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A student in costumes with traditional Chinese elements sings a Chinese song at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Students enjoy touhu, a traditional Chinese game also known as pitch-pot, at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A teacher teaches students to write Chinese calligraphy at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Students in costumes with traditional Chinese elements perform a dance at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Students in costumes with tradition Chinese elements pose for photos at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A student learns to make paper cutting at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Students sing a Chinese song at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Students in costumes with traditional Chinese elements pose for photos at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Monday. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)