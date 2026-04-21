"Study in China" exhibition held in Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 10:40, April 21, 2026

BISHKEK, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The third "HSK: Study in China" exhibition was held in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday, where over 20 Chinese universities presented Kyrgyz students with study options in China.

At the opening ceremony, Kyrgyz Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation Gulzat Isamatova said the event, an important effort to strengthen Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation in education, would offer opportunities for Kyrgyz youth to broaden their vision and help to cultivate a new generation of specialists.

Li Hua, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, expressed the hope that the Kyrgyz youth will master the Chinese language, get to know beautiful China, take advantage of China's development opportunities, and serve as ambassadors of friendly exchanges between China and Kyrgyzstan.

Aidai Usenalieva, a Kyrgyz student with three years of experience in Chinese learning, said she has always dreamed of studying in China as China's ties with Kyrgyzstan have become closer in recent years. "Studying in China will help me better understand the country and bring me more possibilities in the future."

Aiperi Abdykaparova, a lady from the city of Balykchy, said she and her daughter came to meet representatives of Chinese universities for her daughter's chance to study in China, believing that studying in China can help to build a successful career.

The exhibition was co-organized by Chinese Testing International Co., Ltd., under the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of China's Ministry of Education, and the Confucius Institute at Bishkek State University.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)