Zambian university celebrates UN Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 11:33, April 18, 2026

LUSAKA, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia (UNZA) on Friday celebrated this year's United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day with various performances showcasing the Chinese language and culture.

Held under the theme "Lighting up your colorful dreams," the event attracted students and staff not only from the Confucius Institute but also from other schools where Chinese is taught, as well as representatives from the Zambian and Chinese communities.

Students showcased their knowledge of Chinese culture through singing, dancing and martial arts. Attendees also participated in cultural activities such as costume experiences, paper cutting, calligraphy and riddles.

Speaking at the event, David Sani Mwanza, the Zambian director at the Confucius Institute, said the Chinese language is gaining popularity in Zambia, as reflected in the growing number of students enrolled to study it.

He noted that graduates with Chinese language skills are more competitive in the job market and have better access to multinational companies, higher-paying positions and broader career prospects.

"Chinese language is truly transforming lives and creating limitless possibilities for learners and graduates," he said.

Meanwhile, UNZA Vice Chancellor Mundia Muya commended the Confucius Institute for promoting the learning of the Chinese language and culture in Zambia.

He particularly praised the introduction of an in-service teacher training program, noting that it will not only increase staffing levels in Chinese language education but also ensure sustainability.

"As the University of Zambia, we are proud of this development because it allows us to look to the future of Chinese language education with confidence, hope and certainty," he said.

Muya added that the Chinese language has increasingly become part of Zambia, especially in 2026, which has been designated as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Bernard Mushibwe, a UNZA student, told Xinhua that he chose to study Chinese because of the opportunities it presents, given the growing presence of Chinese enterprises and people in Zambia.

He added that his interest was also driven by the richness of Chinese culture, noting that attending the Chinese Language Day celebration broadened his understanding.

UN Chinese Language Day, observed annually on April 20, offers an immersive cultural experience that highlights China's rich cultural heritage.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)