Bangladesh launches Chinese language training program for officials

DHAKA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A 15-week inaugural Chinese language training program for Bangladeshi government officials started on Monday in the capital Dhaka.

The program, a joint effort by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Confucius Institute at Bangladesh's leading private North South University, aims at supporting officials to communicate better with Chinese investors.

A total of 38 officials from the BIDA, the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority and the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority are participating in the program.

At the opening ceremony of the program in Dhaka on Monday, with Mohammad Humayun Kabir, executive member of BIDA, in the chair, a documentary video highlighting the achievements and progress of cooperation between Bangladesh and China was screened.

Speaking at the ceremony, Li Shaopeng, cultural counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, said that the relationship between Bangladesh and China is long-standing, friendly and multi-dimensional.

He added that language education would further deepen this relationship and open new avenues for future cooperation.

In his speech, Kabir said that trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and China are steadily expanding.

Against this backdrop, he said acquiring basic proficiency in the Chinese language would add a new dimension to investment facilitation and communication with investors.

