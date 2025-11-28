Africa regional Chinese-language teaching competition concludes in Tanzania

Xinhua) 13:23, November 28, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 "Chinese Language Teaching Idols," an international Chinese language teaching skills exchange event, has concluded in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The event, held from Monday to Wednesday, was led by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of China's Ministry of Education and co-organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and China's Zhejiang Normal University.

It attracted 67 Chinese-language teachers from 11 countries, including Tanzania, Mozambique, Cameroon, Madagascar, and Zimbabwe, for professional exchange, competition, and cultural engagement, said Zhang Xiaozhen, Chinese co-director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam.

Judges praised the participants for integrating local cultural contexts and advancing cross-cultural teaching methods.

Zhang said the competition has become an important platform for showcasing the innovation and professionalism of African Chinese-language teachers, emphasizing that the Confucius Institute would continue strengthening curriculum development and cultural exchange to further contribute to China-Africa educational cooperation.

Yu Tianqi, deputy director of the Center for Language Education and Cooperation, underscored the increasing global influence of the Chinese language and reaffirmed continued support for China-Africa collaboration in language education.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian noted that Chinese education has become a powerful catalyst for deepening China-Tanzania ties, praising the Confucius Institute for setting a benchmark in bilateral educational cooperation and noting that the competition injects new vitality into the development of Chinese language teaching in Tanzania.

Saad Mtambule, head of Kinondoni District, Dar es Salaam, said the event not only strengthens teaching skills but also enhances people-to-people friendship and creates opportunities for Tanzanian youth in future China-Tanzania cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)