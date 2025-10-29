Sierra Leone set to integrate Chinese language into public schools: education minister

FREETOWN, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Sierra Leone's Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education Conrad Sackey on Tuesday announced plans to integrate Chinese language learning into the public school curriculum.

In an interview with Xinhua, Sackey noted that this decision followed a productive meeting with representatives of the Confucius Institute, which has been instrumental in providing Chinese language education in Sierra Leone for over 13 years.

He recalled that during a recent meeting, he emphasized the growing importance of equipping students with essential language skills that align with global opportunities.

"Today's world is interconnected, and proficiency in Chinese can open doors to invaluable career prospects, business ventures, and international collaboration," he asserted, highlighting the significant role of Mandarin Chinese in engaging with one of the largest economies globally.

The minister's call to action came after many private schools successfully introduced Chinese language studies into curricula. He stressed that efforts must now focus on ensuring that public school students also reap the benefits of this valuable educational opportunity.

"Every child in our nation, regardless of their school setting, should have access to the advantages that come with learning Chinese," he said, advocating for inclusivity in educational trends.

To coordinate this ambitious project, Sackey announced plans for a strategic meeting in the first week of November.

The gathering will include key stakeholders such as the teachers' union, representatives from the Ministry of Education, and officials from the Confucius Institute. Together, they will work to formulate a comprehensive strategy aimed at making Chinese language education more accessible nationwide.

Sackey also pointed to tangible outcomes from existing Chinese language programs, noting a recent triumph by a pupil from Fourah Bay College Primary School.

Earlier this year, the student excelled in the National Chinese Language Competition and went on to represent Sierra Leone at the prestigious World Finals in Beijing.

"This achievement not only highlights the potential of our students but also serves as an inspiration for all young learners," Sackey said, adding that with the right support, Sierra Leone's youth can compete on a global stage.

