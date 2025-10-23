Outstanding Chinese language learners, teachers honored in New Zealand's South Island

WELLINGTON, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- More than 200 outstanding Chinese language teachers and learners from local schools were recognized Wednesday at an annual prize-giving ceremony in New Zealand's South Island.

The event was held at Burnside High School in Christchurch, the largest city on the South Island.

Scott Haines, principal of Burnside High School, highlighted the remarkable growth of the school's Chinese language program, noting the rapid increase in students choosing to study Chinese.

He said the achievements of the award recipients "reflect the power of language to build cultures and foster understanding" and serve as a bridge between New Zealand and China through language learning.

"Our students are preparing themselves to be global citizens in an increasingly interconnected world," Haines added.

Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying told the ceremony that Chinese is "more than just a language" as it carries the wisdom of 5,000 years of civilization.

"Every character you learn opens a door to a unique way of thinking; every poem you recite connects you with an ancient and vibrant culture," she said.

In her speech, the consul general encouraged more students to deepen their Chinese studies and consider studying in China in the near future, becoming "bridges of friendship and understanding between our two peoples."

More than 700 teachers, students, and parents attended the ceremony.

