5th forum on Chinese language education held in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 16:01, October 17, 2025

DHAKA, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 5th Forum on Chinese language education in Bangladesh was held here recently.

The forum brought together over 100 participants, including education officials, scholars, teachers, and Chinese language learners from both countries.

In her speech, Sayema Haque Bidisha, pro-vice chancellor of the University of Dhaka, highly commended the Confucius Institute's central and bridging role in uniting Chinese language education institutions across Bangladesh, promoting cooperation and resource sharing, and making active contributions to improving the overall standard of Chinese teaching in the country.

Bidisha noted that through learning Chinese, Bangladeshi students can gain a deeper understanding of China's rich history, culture, and modern development, laying a foundation for deeper cooperation between the two nations in the future.

During the event, an initiative was launched to establish the Bangladesh Chinese Language Teachers Association.

