New Zealand marks 11th annual Chinese Language Week

Xinhua) 17:50, September 01, 2025

WELLINGTON, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand marks its 11th annual celebration of Chinese language and culture this week with community cultural events across the country.

Jo Coughlan, chair of the NZ Chinese Language Week Trust, emphasized on Monday the week's role in enhancing skills, fostering community diversity, and supporting New Zealand's global engagement through language and cultural understanding.

"If New Zealand is to do well on the global stage, we need to have language skills," Coughlan said, encouraging New Zealanders to learn the Chinese language and culture.

Language learning is also important for businesses and exporters, she added.

The New Zealand Chinese Language Week (NZCLW) 2025 started on Sunday, with an opening ceremony at Parliament in the capital Wellington, honoring language superstars, youth ambassadors, and teachers dedicated to Chinese language learning, according to a NZCLW release.

NZCLW, a Kiwi-driven initiative designed to increase Chinese language learning in New Zealand, seeks to bridge the cultural and linguistic knowledge gap between China and New Zealand by delivering fun and practical initiatives that assist Kiwis to learn Chinese, its website said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)