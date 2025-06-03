Feature: A young Iraqi's journey to top of Chinese proficiency competition

ERBIL, Iraq, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Mohammed Sarkawt Azeez, a freshman at Iraq's Salahaddin University, has claimed first prize in the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign university students in Iraq.

Azeez, who goes by the Chinese name Mu Ming, celebrated the win by sharing a photo of his award certificate on WeChat, writing: "I got first place!" His message quickly drew congratulations from friends and classmates.

The competition, held on Monday under the theme "One World, One Family," featured three segments: a talent performance, a themed speech, and a Q&A session. Contestants demonstrated a wide range of skills, from Sichuan Opera face-changing and Tai Chi to traditional calligraphy and ink painting.

Mu's emotive rendition of the Chinese song "Jin Sheng Yuan" (The Affinities of This Life) drew particular praise from judges and audience members alike.

When his name was announced as the winner, Mu stood momentarily in stunned silence before breaking into a wide smile.

"I never imagined I could achieve something like this in just seven months," he said, eyes shining with excitement.

Mu, a native speaker of Arabic and Kurdish, also speaks English and Turkish. Yet he says learning Chinese has been a completely different experience.

"Chinese culture is deep, elegant, and rich in history," he said. "Learning the language has opened my mind. I stay up late practicing pronunciation, memorising characters, and studying Chinese culture."

His decision to major in Chinese was driven by a belief that it would "open the door to the world." His parents, he added, have supported him from the start. "They know how passionate I am, and they believe this path will create future opportunities."

Now set to represent Iraq at the global finals in China later this year, Mu is preparing for a larger stage.

"I know it will be a bigger challenge, but I'm ready," he said. "I want to use this opportunity to grow, to share our culture, and to connect with others."

Beyond language learning, Mu's ambitions are broader. He hopes to establish a business platform linking Iraq and China, aiming to introduce more Chinese products to Iraq while promoting Iraqi goods and culture in China.

"It's more than just business," he said. "It's a bridge - a bridge of understanding and friendship between our people."

