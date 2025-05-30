Youth passion for China shines in Bangladesh's Chinese language competition

Xinhua) 13:23, May 30, 2025

DHAKA, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The final round of the 24th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Bangladesh was held here on Thursday with youth passion for China shining.

The event was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, organized by the Confucius Institute at North South University, and co-organized by the Confucius Institutes at the University of Dhaka and the Shanto Mariam-Honghe Confucius Classroom.

To spark contestants' enthusiasm for learning the Chinese language and experiencing Chinese culture, this year's competition featured a preliminary round in Bangladesh. Over 60 students registered, and after a fierce selection process, 10 contestants from three Bangladeshi universities advanced to the final round.

In the final, participants competed in a quiz show, a keynote speech and a talent show with the theme "One World, One Family". During the speech segment, contestants expressed their love for Chinese culture through topics such as martial arts and cuisine while sharing their personal stories and connections with China, evoking strong emotional resonance from the audience.

In the talent section, performances such as Kuaiban (a form of rhythmic storytelling), Guzheng playing, and Chinese calligraphy frequently drew rounds of applause and cheers from the crowd.

In the end, Md. Bappy Sheikh from the University of Dhaka claimed the championship. During the final, Bappy gave a self-accompanied vocal performance of the Chinese song on the Guzheng. Speaking about his experience learning Chinese, Bappy said that he began to understand the rich and splendid Chinese culture and deepened his understanding of the friendship between China and Bangladesh through Chinese learning.

Today's honor is not the end, but a new beginning, said Bappy, adding that he will continue to work hard in language learning, share more stories about the China-Bangladesh friendship, and help build more bridges between the two nations.

Vice-Chancellor of North South University Abdul Hannan Chowdhury said that as the first Confucius Institute in Bangladesh since 2006, the Confucius Institute at North South University has been able to train more than 20,000 students and citizens. Through learning Chinese, they have opened a door to the future.

It is hoped that this year's competition will become an important platform for Bangladeshi youth to discover more about China, not only in cultural exchange, but also in areas such as education, knowledge sharing, and economic and trade cooperation, opening up new horizons on multiple fronts, he added.

For his part, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh Li Shaopeng said the outstanding performances of the contestants showcased the wisdom and vitality of Bangladeshi youth, as well as the promising future of China-Bangladesh friendship and bilateral cooperation.

Chinese is not just a language, it is a key to the future, a bridge to China, and a path toward win-win cooperation. Looking ahead, it's hoped that students will continue to express their dreams and passions in fluent Chinese, share inspiring stories of China-Bangladesh friendship, and write a new chapter in China-Bangladesh cooperation in the new era, Li said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)