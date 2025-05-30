Chinese language proficiency competition held in Israel

Alon Shoval from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem gives a speech during the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Israeli university students, in Jerusalem, on May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

JERUSALEM, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Israeli university students concluded in Jerusalem on Thursday, featuring Chinese-language speeches and a variety of talent performances.

Held under the theme "One World, One Family," the competition brought together eight students from several Israeli universities. Participants showcased their command of the Chinese language and their passion for Chinese culture through poetry recitations, calligraphy demonstrations, and performances of Chinese pop songs.

Alon Shoval from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem won the contest, and will represent Israeli university students to compete in the annual international Chinese language contest to be held in China.

In his speech, Shoval mentioned that he initially studied Chinese to improve his communication skills. "But as I dove deeper into the language, I realized that the true value of learning Chinese is not simply to say 'I can speak Chinese,' but to step beyond myself -- to connect with others on a deeper, emotional level," he said.

At the event, Sun Chaoyang, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Israel, said that the competition serves as an important platform for people-to-people exchange and mutual learning between civilizations. He expressed hope that the competition would help young Israelis gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese language and culture, further strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

A participant demonstrates calligraphy during the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Israeli university students, in Jerusalem, on May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

