Zambia hosts national final of Chinese language proficiency competition

Xinhua) 11:35, June 02, 2025

Two students wait for the final of the 18th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Zambia, in Lusaka, Zambia, May 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

LUSAKA, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia on Friday hosted the final round of the Chinese language proficiency competition.

The event featured 10 students competing in the final of the 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students in Zambia, and nine students in the 18th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Zambia.

Participants demonstrated their proficiency in the Chinese language and showcased their knowledge of Chinese culture through poetry recitations and performances of Chinese pop songs.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Wang Sheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, said the Chinese Bridge competition serves not only as a platform for language and cultural expression, but also as a bridge connecting China with the rest of the world.

He encouraged the students to use the competition as a springboard for continuous personal development and cultural exchange. "I hope that through the Chinese Bridge competition, more and more Zambian youth will develop a passion for the Chinese language, master it, and gain a deeper appreciation of China from a multidimensional and comprehensive perspective," he said.

Wang further said China and Zambia are all-weather friends and that cooperation in all sectors, including people-to-people exchanges, has grown, guided by the principles of mutual respect, equality, and common development.

He urged young people to embrace the development opportunities brought about by the friendship between the two countries through learning the Chinese language.

Felix Masiye, acting vice-chancellor of the University of Zambia, praised the Chinese language for being a vital bridge that connects nations and cultures, facilitates access to technology and business, and fosters people-to-people relationships.

Masiye commended the Confucius Institute for its role in promoting the learning of Chinese in Zambia and for training local teachers. He said such efforts would significantly contribute to the widespread teaching and adoption of the language across the country.

Mubanga Museba, a student at Kasama Girls Secondary School in northern Zambia, emerged victorious in the secondary school category. She expressed her joy over the victory, noting that the outcome was unexpected given the high level of competition among the contestants.

Museba said she began learning Chinese out of love and passion for the language, as well as a desire for self-development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)